Dallas Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph a person of interest in murder investigation: sources

The Dallas Police Department is investigating Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph as a person of interest in the murder of a 20-year-old man last month, according to multiple sources.

Cameron Ray was shot and killed on March 18 following a fight on Lower Greenville Avenue.

Per a FOX4 report, as Ray and his friends walked to their vehicle shots rang out from another passing vehicle.

The case is still open, but police have released surveillance video that appears to show Joseph among the group of people who fought with Ray and his friends earlier that night.

“They are the same people who were involved in that fight,” Dallas PD Det. Tonya McDaniel told FOX4. “I need for people to pay attention to what these individuals had on, from head to toe. Look at their hair, I need you to look at what they had on, ‘cause they had writing on their clothing, on their hoodies. They had jewelry on. I need you to look at some of their medallions and see what it spells out. Look at their faces and look at the group of people that were together themselves, because if you know someone in that group, then you’re going to know the rest of them.

“I need you to point them out, put them on blast, so that they will come in and talk to me, because somebody died here and we need to find out who shot Cameron.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or [email protected]

Per a source, Joseph has admitted to being at the scene but said he was not involved in the shooting.

The Cowboys are also looking into Joseph’s involvement, a source said. The Cowboys did not comment.

The Dallas police didn’t return messages or calls for comment.

Joseph’s agent, Joel Segal, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Joseph was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021 out of Kentucky. He played in 10 games, notching two starts and 16 tackles.