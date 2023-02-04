Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired a veteran offensive coordinator.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Saturday that he’s added Brian Schottenheimer to his staff, replacing Kellen Moore who was one of eight coaches not retained after the recent 13-6 season.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team. He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go,” said McCarthy. “Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

McCarthy is expected to take over the game day play-calling duties.

Schottenheimer is not a stranger to the Cowboys. He was a consultant tot he Cowboys during the 2022 season. He prepared scouting reports for future opponents, assisting in game planning for the offense and defense

“I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization. Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me,” said Schottenheimer. “The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it.”

Schottenheimer has a lengthy NFL resume. He was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 season and spent three seasons (2018-20) as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, helping lead the team to three consecutive postseason appearances and in 2020 set the franchise record for points scored (459). Previously, Schottenheimer served as the quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17, working with Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck, and before that as the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams (2012-14) and New York Jets (2006-11), helping Chad Pennington win AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for the Jets in 2006. He also has served in various roles on the offensive coaching staffs of the San Diego Chargers (2002-05), Washington Commanders (2001), Kansas City Chiefs (1998) and St. Louis Rams (1997).