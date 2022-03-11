Dallas Cowboys cut Greg Zuerlein, Blake Jarwin for cap room; seek Amari Cooper trade

The Dallas Cowboys released struggling kicker Greg Zuerlein and injured tight end Blake Jarwin among a number of moves Friday, clearing cap space and officially getting under the NFL’s 2022 salary cap of $208 million.

The departures of Zuerlein and Jarwin saves the Cowboys $2.25 million and $3.852 million in cap space, respectively.

Zuerlein missed six field goals and six extra points in 2021. Chris Naggar, a product of Arlington High School, who played in college at Texas and SMU, is the only kicker left on the roster.

Jarwin underwent hip surgery last month and may not be available until the start of the season if he is able to return at all. He was expected to earn $4.5 million in 2022.

Once he clear waivers, the Cowboys will pay him $2 million as he continued to rehab with only $1.2 million counting against salary cap.

The Cowboys also released defensive back Reggie Robinson, a Cleburne native and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick out of Tulsa, receiver Robert Foster and running back Ito Smith.

The Cowboys are still looking to make moves before the official start of the 2022 league year on March 16.

It’s clear that the Cowboys are moving on from receiver Amari Cooper and his $20 million salary for 2022.

But rather than release him, the Cowboys are looking to trade him and are drawing a strong market, according to sources.

Releasing or trading Cooper would resulting in $16 million of savings for the Cowboys against the salary cap.

The Cowboys would like to have a decision before March 16 but they must make a move before the fifth day of the league year when Cooper’s contract becomes fully guaranteed.

The Cowboys are also having active trade conversations involving right tackle La’el Collins, who is due a $10 million salary next season.

Collins, who missed all of 2020 with a hip injury, started just 10 games in 2021 when he served a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.