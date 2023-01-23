Dallas Cowboys Bash Their Quarterback Dak Prescott On Twitter After 49ers Loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field Sunday after an NFL divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field Sunday after an NFL divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

The Dallas Cowboys don’t seem too happy with quarterback Dak Prescott after the team narrowly lost a playoff game Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12.

Prescott threw two interceptions in the game, a bad habit that has frustrated team owner Jerry Jones.

Prescott admitted those interceptions were a problem, saying, “Those are the throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs,” and he added that there are “no excuses for it.”

Although the social media accounts of most professional sports teams typically try to put the best spin on things, the Cowboys didn’t follow that plan. Instead, the team posted a tweet that squarely put the blame for the loss on Prescott, whose playoff record currently stands at 2-4:

″Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.”

Although the loss infuriated Cowboys fans, many were shocked that Prescott’s own team seemed to call him out on its own social media page.

Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards criticized the tweet on ESPN.

“When you pick out a certain individual to say you want to lay the blame on him, personally to me, I don’t believe in that,” Edwards said. “I just don’t, that’s not how I’m built. This is a little bit of the Dallas Cowboys’ problem. It’s always someone else’s fault.”

Related…