Dallas claims final playoff spot

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don’t forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The Vegas Golden Knights won’t compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Without getting too into depth on the injuries and cap shenanigans, it is incredibly surprising that Vegas failed to qualify.

The Dallas Stars ended up claiming the final spot of the playoffs in the Western Conference by picking up a point on Wednesday night in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Dallas defeated Vegas in a shootout decision on Tuesday.

16 teams have punched their tickets for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the final seedings and most of the matchups still need to be decided in the coming days.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE’s Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

PHILADELPHIA 0 WINNIPEG 4

The Jets won for a second straight game, while handing the Flyers a second consecutive loss.

Eric Comrie turned aside all 35 shots he faced for his first NHL shutout. He has nine wins on the year

Kyle Connor produced one goal and two assists. He is up to 46 goals and 92 points in 77 contests this campaign.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler notched one goal and one helper apiece.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, who opened the scoring 5:23 into the contest, and Ehlers scored on the power play

Josh Morrissey contributed one assist.

Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 of 26 shots in the loss. He is still looking for his first NHL win

James van Riemsdyk had a game-high six shots.

MONTREAL 4 NY RANGERS 3

The Canadiens ended a nine-game losing skid, while extending the Rangers’ losing skid to three matches in a row

Jeff Petry netted a pair of goals, including the game winner with 31 seconds left in the third period.

Story continues

Ryan Poehling and Mike Hoffman had the other goals for Montreal

Ryan Reaves, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome (shorthanded) lit the lamp for New York.

Christian Dvorak and Barclay Goodrow supplied two assists apiece.

Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Michael Pezzetta, Joel Edmundson, William Lagesson, Kevin Rooney and Patrik Nemeth picked up one helper each.

Sam Montembeault blocked 24 shots for his eighth win of the year. He had gone winless in his previous seven outings.

Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves on 24 shots in the defeat. He had won his previous seven starts.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

VEGAS 3 CHICAGO 4 (SO)

The Blackhawks won for a second straight time, while giving the Golden Knights a third straight shootout defeat.

Taylor Raddysh potted a pair of goals in the first period and he was credited with a game-high eight shots. He didn’t have a point in six games prior to Wednesday’s match

Caleb Jones had the other goal for Chicago in regulation

Michael Amadio scored in the first frame for Vegas, while Alec Martinez and Max Pacioretty found the back of the net in the second stanza

Chandler Stephenson collected three assists and Sam Lafferty posted two helpers.

Philipp Kurashev, Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb provided one assist each.

Tyler Johnson had the lone goal in the shootout in the seventh round.

Kevin Lankinen shielded 37 of 40 shots for his eighth win of 2021-22. He didn’t allow a goal on seven attempts in the shootout. Lankinen has won his past two starts.

Logan Thompson made 37 saves on 40 shots as well, including five in overtime, but came away on the losing end. He has lost his past three outings and all three were decided in shootouts.

ARIZONA 4 DALLAS 3 (OT)

The Coyotes have a two-game win spree, while the Stars’ two-game win streak is over

Travis Boyd capped off Arizona’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit with the overtime winner just 1:43 into the extra period.

Barrett Hayton scored a power-play goal and added two assists to lead the team’s third-period rally

Anton Stralman and Shayne Gostisbehere, who posted an assist as well, scored for Arizona in the final frame of regulation.

Tyler Seguin registered one goal and one assist in the opening period

Miro Heiskanen’s power-play goal in the second gave the Stars a 3-0 lead just before the three-minute mark

Jani Hakanpaa opened the scoring just 4:42 into the contest.

Joe Pavelski earned two helpers, while Jason Robertson, John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Kyle Capobianco, Phil Kessel and Nick Schmaltz got on the scoresheet with one apiece.

Harri Sateri defended 26 shots for his first win as a member of the Coyotes and his first NHL victory since Feb. 6, 2018 against Vancouver when he played for Florida.

Scott Wedgewood got in front of 33 of 37 shots in the loss. He has gone winless in his past three starts.

LOS ANGELES 5 SEATTLE 3

The Kings have a five-game win streak, while the Kraken have lost four straight contests.

Gabriel Vilardi generated one goal and two assists to double his point total on the season. He had three goals in his first 23 NHL appearances this year.

Andreas Athanasiou accounted for one goal and one assist.

Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles in the second period.

Jared McCann opened the scoring at the 18:59 mark of the first period.

Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle found the back of the net in the second stanza for Seattle. They also both had one assist for multi-point efforts apiece.

Lias Andersson broke a 3-3 tie just 2:29 into the third period for his first goal 20 appearances this campaign.

Viktor Arvidsson, Blake Lizotte, Brendan Lemieux, Matt Roy Mikey Anderson, Jacob Moverare, Matthew Beniers, Yanni Gourde and Carson Soucy earned one assist each.

Jonathan Quick made 37 saves for his 23rd win of the season. He has won his past five starts.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss. He has the second-most regulation losses in the NHL with 31.