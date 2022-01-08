Dak Prescott went off on Saturday night, and passed Tony Romo to set a new Dallas Cowboys record in the process.

Prescott threw four touchdown passes in the first half of Dallas’ 51-26 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and then picked up one more at the start of the fourth quarter. Those five touchdown passes, a career-high, gave him 37 on the season and broke Romo’s 2007 record for the most in franchise history.

The win marked Dallas’ second 50-point game of the season.

Dak Prescott sets new Cowboys TD record

The Eagles rested many of their starters on Saturday night, as their playoff spot was already locked in and couldn’t really be improved. Though it took them a second to pull away, Prescott and the Cowboys took full advantage.

Prescott went 16-of-21 and threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. He found Cedric Wilson in the end zone twice, one of which was a 24-yard shot midway through the second quarter.

He then found tight end Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score late in the second quarter.

The Gardner Minshew-led Eagles didn’t go away. They got on the board first with a quick shovel pass to Tyree Jackson on the opening drive of the game, which marked Jackson’s first career score.

Kenneth Gainwell ran in a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter, too.

Philadelphia nearly made it to halftime in just a six-point hole, but a shanked punt put Prescott and the Cowboys in great field position with less than a minute to go. Four plays later, thanks to a 28-yard toss to Wilson, Prescott found Schultz again for his fourth touchdown throw of the half. That sent Dallas into the break up 13.

Prescott then got his fifth touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter on an 8-yard toss to Corey Clement, which marked Prescott’s first five-touchdown game.

Prescott finished his night after that drive and was replaced by backup Cooper Rush the rest of the way. Prescott finished throwing 21-of-27 for 295 yards with his five touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott led Dallas with 87 yards on 18 carries, which gave him his first 1,000-yard season since 2019. Wilson finished with 119 yards on five receptions, and Amari Cooper had 79 yards on five catches. Ito Smith and JaQuan Hardy scored for Dallas in the fourth quarter, too, which pushed Dallas to the 25-point win.

The Cowboys have now won four of their last five, with the only loss coming last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Depending on how Sunday plays out, Dallas can earn either the second, third or fourth seed in the NFC playoffs. The Eagles are locked into either the sixth or seventh seed.