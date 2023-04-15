‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Showrunner Teases Getting Band Back Together — Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a rock n roll band that makes it big in the 1970s, and inevitably things get messy.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, the Prime Video series stars Riley Keough as the eponymous star who joins a new band, featuring the likes of Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne, who are on top of the world in 1977 but after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits.

Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.

At The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television panel featuring Keough, Claflin and Camila Morrone, showrunner Scott Neustadter teased that he’s made a whole pitch full of ideas for more stories, despite the series being based on a book.

“What’s cool is that the show does have an ending that hopefully is satisfying. We answered all the questions that we raised, but I do think on the way out the door we asked a few new questions. That’s always my favorite kind of ending,” he said. “There’s opportunity to keep telling the story; obviously we’d want to talk with Taylor.”

Neustadter teased Claflin about reading the scripts if Prime Video does order a second season, after the actor joked that he hadn’t realized how much music the band would be required to play.

“When I first read the script, I looked over all of the moments that it said that we’re performing on stage and Billy was carrying a guitar. I kind of came in going ‘I can’t wait to do some acting’. Little did I know there was quite a lot of music involved in this story about the band. It was very, very difficult. I’m not gonna lie, I have never picked a guitar up before,” said Claflin.

Keough joked, “Unlike Sam, I read the script, so I knew how much music there was. We had to work really hard at the music stuff. There were many days where we were doing hours and hours of guitar and piano and voice lessons and it wasn’t something that came really naturally to Sam and I in the beginning. We had to put in more work than I’ve ever put in to learn a skill for a job before.”

Daisy Jones & The Six also stars Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Reid, who also produces. Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer. Nzingha Stewart directed four of the remaining episodes, and Graham directed one.

