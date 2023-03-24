Daisy Jones & The Six Cast & Creators Weigh In On A Possible Tour – The Hamden Journal

With all this talk about the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six basically becoming a real-life rock band, it’s natural that there would be whispers about a possible tour.

The good news? The cast and creators of the Prime Video series seem to be on board with the band hitting the road.

“We’d love to,” Josh Whitehouse, who plays bassist Eddie Roundtree, told The Hamden Journal at SXSW. Sam Claflin and Sebastian Chacon agreed.

“We’re all actors and we all have different schedules. We’re all on different sides of the planet. I don’t know how plausible it is, but the hope is there [and] the desire is there,” Claflin explained. “And there seems to be enough people that are asking for it to happen.”

Creator Scott Neustadter told The Hamden Journal that those conversations have been happening, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. Echoing Claflin, he said that “scheduling is going to be our biggest hiccup.”

Many of the actors have already dove head first into other projects, like a solo tour for Suki Waterhouse and a starring role in the off-Broadway production of The Coast Starlight.

“If we can figure out a time in which everybody is together. I think they absolutely would love to do it,” Neustadter said, adding that a full on tour may be difficult to accomplish but “certainly some performances would be so fun…it’s gonna be hard to figure out the right time but I hope we find it because it would be great.”

It certainly wouldn’t be a stretch, considering the cast went from amateur musicians to experts in their craft for the series. Due to the COVID pandemic, a stalled production allowed them to practice for more than a year before production began.

Not only did they play all the songs from their album Aurora extensively for scenes in the series, they’ve also hit the stage for a live performance once before. Right before cameras started rolling, the band performed in front of about 60 people for a friends and family show.

“I think the band really does exist, and it’s us,” Chacon, who plays drummer Warren Rojas, previously told The Hamden Journal. “We played a considerable amount of time together. We really got to the point where we’re not only proficient and capable, but also very comfortable and we look like we’ve been playing together for a long time — because we have.”

All episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are streaming on Prime Video.