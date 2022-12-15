The post Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast as Carole King in Musical Biopic Beautiful appeared first on Consequence.

Daisy Edgar-Jones can soon cross off biopic on her acting bucket list, because Variety reports that the Normal People star has been cast as Carole King in Sony’s upcoming film adaptation of Beautiful, the jukebox stage musical about the early life and career of the legendary singer-songwriter.

An on-screen version of Beautiful has been in the works for quite a while now, with Sony having purchased the rights to it over seven years ago. The stage show, which starred a Tony-winning Jessie Mueller as King, ran on Broadway for five years until it closed in October 2019. It played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances.

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King said in a statement to Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

Lisa Cholodenko will direct Beautiful, reuniting with her The Kids Are All Right colleague Stuart Blumberg to co-write its script. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone will produce the film with Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show. Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian, and Mike Bosner will serve as executive producers. The project is currently in development, and you can stay tuned here for more updates as they come.

Since becoming a household name with Normal People, Edgar-Jones went on to star in Olivia Newman’s film adaptation of Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, the Adam McKay-produced horror-rom-com Fresh, and Dustin Lance Black’s series adaptation of John Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven. As for King, Taylor Swift inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast as Carole King in Musical Biopic Beautiful

Abby Jones

Story continues

Popular Posts

Subscribe to Consequence’s email digest and get the latest breaking news in music, film, and television, tour updates, access to exclusive giveaways, and more straight to your inbox.