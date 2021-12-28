On Tuesday, the United States recorded 512,553 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is, by far, the single highest daily case number recorded during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. University data indicates that the previous high was 294,015 on January 8, 2021.

Even the seven-day average of new daily cases published by The Washington Post today was a record. The 253,245 cases as of Tuesday afternoon eclipsed the previous 7-day average daily high of 248,209. That was on January 12.

