Daily U.S. Covid Cases Hit All-Time High As Omicron Fuels Winter Wave – The Hamden Journal

On Tuesday, the United States recorded 512,553 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is, by far, the single highest daily case number recorded during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. University data indicates that the previous high was 294,015 on January 8, 2021.

Even the seven-day average of new daily cases published by The Washington Post today was a record. The 253,245 cases as of Tuesday afternoon eclipsed the previous 7-day average daily high of 248,209. That was on January 12.

