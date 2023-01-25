‘Daily Show’ Host Wanda Sykes Names 1 Thing She Likes About George Santos

Wanda Sykes isn’t a fan of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), but she can certainly get behind Kitara Ravache.

The “Daily Show” guest host on Tuesday joined the comedy pile-on of the serially dishonest lawmaker, pointing to one of the latest revelations in the mountain of fabrications that have come to light since his November election.

“It’s been a bad week for George Santos,” Sykes said. “Or, as he calls it, a good week.”

A Brazilian drag performer recently told journalists that Santos used to perform in Brazil as a drag queen with the stage name Kitara Ravache. Multiple pictures and videos have surfaced appearing to show Santos in drag.

When questioned about it by reporters at a New York airport over the weekend, Santos insisted he had never been a drag queen but appeared to confirm he’d dressed as one.

“I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” he said.

Sykes was baffled.

“Sue me for having a life? No man, we should sue you for lying,” she said. “You know, but the drag queen part is pretty cool. I like Kitara. Kitara, you stay. George Santos? Sashay away.”

Watch below on “The Daily Show.”

