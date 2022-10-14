‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series – The Hamden Journal

After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix.

After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As The Hamden Journal has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, consisting of Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan — were looking good, carrying the signature Murphy fare DNA.

Dahmer earlier this week became Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, with 701.37M hours viewed in just over two weeks. The limited series, starring Evan Peters, has a shot at the 1B hours mark for the first 28 days of release window that Netflix measures.

Based on a true story, thriller The Watcher stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. Murphy also produces Blumhouse’s horror film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which has ranked as #2 on Netflix for the past week.