‘Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Ever – The Hamden Journal

Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues its ratings spree.

The Ryan Murphy series has become Netflix’s second most popular series of all time, behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, after another impressive week.

In its third week, the series continued to top Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List with another 205.33M hours viewed.

This takes it to 701.37M hours viewed in its first three weeks after racking up 196.2M hours watched in its first week and 299.84M hours viewed during its second week.

For context, Stranger Things 4 saw 1.35B hours viewed in its first month.

It comes as Murphy’s feature film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which he produced, debuted at number two on the Top 10 English Films List with 35.42M hours viewed.

Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in the ten-part series, which is largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go.

Niecy Nash also stars in the series, along with Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald and Michael Learned.

The series comes from Murphy and Ian Brennan, who created it and exec produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin.