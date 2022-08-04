Dad who lost wife and kids in horror crash has also died

The Illinois dad whose wife, four kids and young family friend were killed in a head-on highway crash has also died, making him the eighth fatality in the weekend horror smash.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, was initially airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the Chevrolet van he was driving smashed head-on with an Acura TSX that was heading the wrong way on Interstate 90 around 2 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

Both vehicles “became engulfed in flames,” killing the 22-year-old Acura driver, Jennifer Fernandez, as well as Dobosz’ wife and four kids, along with a 13-year-old family friend who was with them.

But the dad was also “subsequently pronounced deceased,” police said in an update Wednesday, confirming that all involved were now dead.

Thomas Dobosz has become the eighth person to die from Sunday’s crash, which also killed his wife, four kids and a family friend. Facebook / Lauren Dobosz

An online fundraiser that has collected more than $100,000 by Thursday also shared the news “with a heavy heart.”

“Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children,” the fundraiser said, asking for people to “keep this family in your prayers.”

Thomas Dobosz with wife Lauren, who was pronounced dead at the scene along with their four kids and a young family friend. Facebook / Lauren Dobosz

The dad was the eighth person to die after the crash that police said left his van and an Acura “engulfed in flames.” Fox 32 Chicago

Fernandez had been alone in the Acura at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation, cops said. It’s unclear why the Acura TSX was heading the wrong way.

She was pronounced dead at the scene along with all seven passengers in Dobosz’s van, police said.

The fundraiser identified them as his 31-year-old wife, Lauren Dobosz, their children Ella, 5, Nicholas, 7, Lucas, 8, and Emma, 13, as well as the teen’s friend, Katriona Koziara, who was also 13. The family, from suburban Chicago, had just started travelling to Minnesota for a vacation before the smash in rural Riley.

A separate fundraiser for Koziara said “she was in the prime of her youth and always seen with a smiling face and positive attitude.”