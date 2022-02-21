Dad orders 4-year-old to shoot at police at McDonald’s drive-thru: cops

A 4-year-old child fired a gun at police officers on instructions from his father during a dispute over a food order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Utah on Monday, officials said.

The shooting took place at a McDonald’s in Midvale, just outside of Salt Lake City, when a man flashed a gun at the fast-food workers during an argument about his order, according to Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.

The adult male, with two children in the backseat, pulled over and waited for workers to fix his order.

But instead, the employees called the police, KUTV reported.

Officers arrived and were able to remove the man, who was being uncooperative, from the vehicle.

While he was being apprehended, police said the dad instructed the child – who was still in the vehicle – to shoot the officers. Cops said they saw a small arm and hand holding a gun appear from inside the vehicle door.

A police officer hit the gun as it fired, forcing the bullet upwards where it hit a restaurant awning.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, although the officer who hit the gun received a small injury on his arm, Fox 13 reported.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released by law enforcement, was taken into custody. Officials have not announced what charges as of Monday night.

It’s unclear whether the child was released into a guardian’s custody or if the Utah Division of Child and Family Services responded, according to KUTV.

Officials have not released the age of the other child or that child’s relationship to the man and the 4-year-old is unclear.