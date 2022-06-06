Dad of Uvalde school shooting victim hires Sandy Hook lawyers

The father of one of the Texas school-massacre victims has hired the same lawyers who successfully sued a gun manufacturer on behalf of those killed in 2012’s Sandy Hook horror.

The legal move is believed to be the first for a parent of a victim in last month’s mass shooting.

Alfred Garza — a paramedic who arrived at the scene of the Uvalde slaughter to try to help victims, only to learn his little girl, Amerie Jo Garza, was among those killed — has hired lawyers with Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder.

The Connecticut firm was previously successful in suing Remington, the company that made the rifle used in the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, netting a $73 million settlement for nine families of those victims.

“My purpose for being now is to honor Amerie Jo’s memory,” Garza said. “She would want to me to do everything I can so this will never happen again to any other child. I have to fight her fight.”

The Uvalde school shooter used a rifle manufactured by Daniel Defense. The weapon is known as a DDM4 Rifle and is similar to those used by the military.

Alfred Garza, the father of Uvalde school shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, has hired the lawyers who successfully represented Sandy Hook victim families in a lawsuit against a gun manufacturer.

Amerie Jo was one of the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary school along with two teachers. AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, lawyers at Koskoff filed a petition seeking any communications between Daniel Defense and 18-year-old Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos before his slay spree, as well as marketing materials from the Georgia-based gun-maker, especially those that target teens and children, the law firm said. Such a petition is a precursor to a lawsuit.

Daniel Defense wrote in a post on its Web site, “We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic events in Texas.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Amerie Jo Garza into Sacred Heart Catholic Church at her funeral on May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act. We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations.”

Emilia Marin, a teacher who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, also has filed a petition seeking information from Daniel Defense, CNN said.