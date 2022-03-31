Dad kept son’s body in kitchen four years after he died, Texas police say

A father in Texas was keeping his son’s body in the kitchen nearly four years after his death, Texas police say.

Officers learned of this after a caller requested a welfare check on a “male subject” in south New Boston, according to a news release from the New Boston Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home on March 29, police say they came in contact with the dad of the person they were asked to do a welfare check on.

Responding officers asked the man, identified as David McMichael, if he knew why police were at the home, and he “advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen.”

He also told police it was his son’s body, and his son had died in May 2018, according to the news release.

Police then entered the home and found male skeletal remains inside, officials said. Authorities arrested McMichael and booked him into the Bi-State jail on an “abuse of a corpse” charge.

After receiving a search warrant, investigators determined the human remains are possibly of Jason McMichael. The body has been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for a positive identification.

Police did not provide the age of either man, and a cause of death has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

New Boston is about 155 miles northeast of Dallas, just west of the Arkansas border.

