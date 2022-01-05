Dad gunned down carrying daughter’s birthday cake into party

A Texas dad was gunned down as he carried his daughter’s birthday outside a Chuck E. Cheese, reports said.

Calogero Duenes, 24, had just arrived at the restaurant for his 6-year-old daughter’s birthday Friday night when the driver of a car in the parking lot fatally shot him, according to police.

The car had driven down a parking lot aisle in the wrong direction and Duenes got into a verbal exchange with the driver before the shots rang out.

Duenes’ two daughters, 3-year-old Marrlow and 6-year-old birthday girl Serina, were already inside the restaurant with their mother at the time of the deadly encounter.

“He ran in and he was screaming ‘I got shot! I got shot!’ ” wife Amber Uresti told KTOU-TV. “And I ran out behind him, my daughters ran out behind me, they saw him laying on the floor.”

Duenes was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Humble police said there is surveillance footage of the confrontation in the lot and they believe the person who shot Duenes was driving a black Ford car.

“He had no weapons,” Uresti told KTRK-TV. “He was holding my daughter’s birthday cake. He had nothing on him. I don’t understand why.”

The shooting has left the 6-year-old shaken, Uresti said.

“My daughter has been crying,” she told the station. “She slept last night with her father’s shirt, crying until she fell asleep, and it breaks my heart. There’s nothing I can tell her. There’s no words to tell her other than, ‘Daddy is with you in your heart. He loves you.’ ”