Dad arrested after baby girl found dead in LA River

A 22-year-old man is accused of murdering his baby daughter after the 1-year-old’s body was found in the Los Angeles River, authorities said.

Jayveon Burley was arrested in the death of his 1-year-old daughter Leilani Burley, whose body was recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge, at the river’s southern end in Long Beach on Monday, the Inglewood Police Department said.

The girl’s grandmother called police Sunday night when her son, who lives with her, returned home with only one of his two children after picking them up from their mother in Long Beach, police said.

Police began a search for the missing girl, Leilani. Her brother, 3-year-old Zayveyon Burley, was unharmed, KTLA-TV reported.

Lynisha Hull, Leila and Zayveyon’s mother, told KTLA that Burley had never harmed either of their children and was always overprotective of them.

“He dropped her, or threw her, over the bridge,” Hull said through sobs of her daughter.

The heartbroken mother was left to wonder what her child’s final moments were like.

“I keep on asking, what was my daughter’s reaction? Was she crying? Was she screaming?” the woman said.

Hull recalled taking Christmas photos with baby Leilani a short time before her death.

Jayveon Burley could face charges of murder and child endangerment, police said.

“She was hugging me so tight. She didn’t want me to let go. I feel like my baby knew something,” she said.

Hull wrote on her Facebook page that although she and Burley did not have an argument when he came by her house to pick up their children, she noticed that he seemed “angry.”

According to the anguished mother, before Leilani was found dead in the shallow water under the bridge, Burley wouldn’t tell her where their daughter was.

Her mother said Leilani loved music, books, and giving people high-fives.

“He kept on saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, she’s fine,’” Hull wrote in a post.

The mom of two described Leila as “so full of life.” She said the 1-year-old loved music, books and “giving high-fives.”

Burley could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said. He is being held on $215,000 bond.