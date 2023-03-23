DA Bragg won’t cooperate with House probe of Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday refused to cooperate with a rapidly expanding probe by House Republicans into the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case he’s pursuing against former President Donald Trump.

In a letter to three GOP committee chairmen, a top Bragg aide said that “the District Attorney is obliged by the federal and state constitutions to protect the independence of state law enforcement functions from federal interference.”

The Democratic DA’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, accused the Republicans — led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio — of acting on behalf of Trump, 76, when they sent a Monday letter demanding communications, documents, and testimony related to what they called Bragg’s “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

“The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Dubeck wrote. “Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg refused to cooperate with a probe by House Republicans into the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case against Donald Trump, according to reports.

Stephen Yang





Donald Trump allegedly made a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

AFP via Getty Images





Rep. Jim Jordan, among other Republicans, wrote to Bragg that his plans to charge Trump would be “an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” AP

But Dubeck asked for a meeting “to understand whether the Committee has any legitimate legislative purpose in the requested materials.”

“While the DA’s Office will not allow a Congressional investigation to impede the exercise of New York’s sovereign police power, this Office will always treat a fellow government entity with due respect,” Dubeck added.

Jordan’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but a Thursday morning tweet from the GOP side of the House Judiciary Committee said, “Alvin Bragg should focus on prosecuting actual criminals in New York City rather than harassing a political opponent in another state. Make Manhattan Safe Again!”