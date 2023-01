Czechia will face the winner of Canada and the United States in the gold medal game.

Star blueliner David Jiricek broke Sweden’s shutout to even a thrilling world junior semifinal at 1-1 with just 39 seconds remaining, before Jiri Kulich potted the game-winner late in overtime to lift Czechia to the gold medal game.

The wild win gives the Czechs their first finals berth at the world juniors since 2001, the same year they captured the country’s last gold medal at the event.

More to come.

