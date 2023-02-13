Czech soccer player Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

Jakub Jankto, seen here playing for the Czech Republic national team, announced on Monday that he is gay. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Czech Republic soccer player Jakub Jankto announced on Monday that he is gay.

The 27-year-old midfielder made the announcement on Instagram, telling followers that “I no longer want to hide myself.”

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have my family, I have my friends,” Jankto said. “I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can for years with seriousness, professionalism and passion.

“Like everybody else I also want to live my life in freedom without prejudice, without violence. But with love. I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Jankto plays for his home country’s Sparta Prague on loan from La Liga’s Getafe. Sparta Prague released a statement on Twitter in support on Jankto.

“Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and teammates some time ago,” the statement reads. “Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub.”

Getafe also released a statement of support.

“Our utmost respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto,” the statement reads.

In addition to his professional teams, Jankto also plays for the Czech Republic’s national team. He previously played in Italy’s Serie A for Sampdoria and Udinese.

Australia’s Josh Cavallo came out in 2021 as the first man in top-tier international soccer to announce that he’s gay. Jankto is the second. British player Jake Daniels announced in 2022 that he’s gay. He plays for second-tier team Blackpool FC. He was the first player from the United Kingdom since Justin Fashanu in 1990 to announce that he’s gay.