Czech free-diver David Vencl breaks Guiness World Record after icy plunge

It was a career-high for a record low.

Free-diver David Vencl set a Guinness World Record Tuesday after taking a 170-foot, or 52.1-meter, icy plunge below Switzerland’s Lake Sils — without a wetsuit.

The 40-year-old Czech diver took just one breath before diving through a hole drilled in the ice to retrieve a sticker placed 170.9 feet below the surface to prove his feat.

David Vencl dives under the ice of Lake Sils in one breath while wearing just swim underwear in Sils near St. Moritz, Switzerland on March 14, 2023.

Czech freediver David Vencl dived through a hole drilled into the ice to retrieve a sticker in Sils near St. Moritz, Switzerland on March 14, 2023.



Vencl emerged from the same hole after 1 minute and 54 seconds, spat out some blood and opened a bottle of champagne.

His promoter Pavel Kalous said the swim took longer than expected.

“He kind of enjoyed it but he admits he was a little more nervous than usual and he had some problems with breathing,” Kalous said.

David Vencl reacts after his successful 170-foot dive under the ice of Lake Sils on March 14, 2023.

REUTERS

David Vencl gestures after coming up out of the water in Lake Sils on March 14, 2023.



Czech free-diver David Vencl comes out of the water following his dive under the ice of Lake Sils on March 14, 2023.



“There is nothing difficult for him to be in cold water … Lack of oxygen is something normal for him. But this was completely different because it’s really difficult to work with the pressure in your ears in cold water.

“If you combine all these three things: cold water, lack of oxygen and the problem with working with pressure, it’s something very unique.”

The water was between 33.8 and 39.2 degrees when Vencl took the plunge. Air temperatures hovered around 40 degrees.





David Vencl celebrates after his successful attempt to dive under the ice of Lake Sils on March 14, 2023.

Vencl later visited a hospital to confirm the record-breaking dive hadn’t posed any serious risk.

The Guinness World Record is the second for Vencl — he first made it into the book in 2021 after swimming the 265-foot length of an iced-over Czech lake with just one breath.

