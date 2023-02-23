Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

Inflatable HIMARS help mislead the Russian occupiers

The video, shared by Czech television on Feb. 22 about the production of cheap decoys for Russian missiles shows inflatable M270/M142 MLRS systems. The footage does not show inflatable HIMARS systems, but they are mentioned in the voice-over of the video.

The company’s representative said they are able to produce up to 35 such decoys per month.

However, he did not specify how many of them had already been sent to Ukraine.

Inflatable MLRS not only confuse Russian invaders, but they are also a cheap target for Russian missiles that cost thousands of dollars, it is said in the video.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine