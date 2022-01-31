Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan prosecutor who probed Trump, joins law firm

Reuters

Analysts eye UPS automation efforts to offset increased wage costs

Higher labor costs during the pandemic-plagued holiday season may erode the profits of United Parcel Service, the world’s biggest package delivery firm, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. UPS hired nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season and plans to keep a portion of those workers on board. Union pay and benefits for UPS drivers, sort center workers and package loaders generally exceed those at non-union shops like Amazon.com, UPS’s largest customer and a growing delivery rival.