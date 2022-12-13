Cyndi Lauper joins WH press briefing for gay-marriage bill signing

WASHINGTON — Singer Cyndi Lauper dropped in on the White House press briefing Tuesday, then performed her 1986 hit “True Colors” before President Biden signed legislation codifying the legality of same-sex and interracial marriage across America.

Lauper, 69, told surprised reporters that she was glad that gay and lesbian couples will be assured of their eligibility for nuptials under the Respect for Marriage Act.

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris, and all of the advocates in his team,” the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” crooner said.

“For once our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated. And because now we’re allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love.”

Lauper added: “And bless Joe Biden and all the people that worked on this for allowing people not to worry and their children not to worry about their future. Thank you and thank you for being supportive. And hey, I will sing out to you. Thank you very much.”

Cyndi Lauper joined a White House press briefing ahead of the same-sex marriage bill. AFP via Getty Images

Lauper, a longtime gay icon who is herself married to a man, put on a show for 5,300 guests on the White House South Lawn as a warm-up act to the president. She was preceeded by openly gay English singer Sam Smith who performed his 2014 song “Stay With Me.”

The House of Representatives passed the marriage bill 258-169 last week with 39 House Republicans voting in favor. The Senate passed the bill 61-36 in late November with 12 Republican supporters.

Same-sex and interracial marriage were legalized nationwide by the Supreme Court in 2015 and 1967, respectively — and the bill was drafted due to concern that the court could reverse itself after it ended federal abortion rights in June.

“It’s one thing for the Supreme Court to rule on a case,” Biden said before signing the bill. “It’s another thing entirely if elected representatives are the people to take a vote on the floor of the United States Congress and say loudly and clearly, ‘Love is love, right is right, justice is justice.’”

Lauper said she was happy that same-sex couples could get married. Getty Images

The president, speaking with aviator sunglasss as the winter sun dropped over the lawn, was flanked by same-sex marraige litigants on the stairs behind him.”I want to thank everyone on the hard-fought victory generations in the making. It’s been a long road. We got it done,” he said.

Biden proceeded to slam the “extreme” Supreme Court justices who overturned abortion rights and to call for broader anti-discrimination laws.”When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong,” the president said.

The law signed Tuesday repealed the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act that banned federal recognition of same-sex marriages — denying the conveyance of federal benefits including Social Security and immigration status. DOMA also allowed states to reject marriage licenses issued in other states, scuttling inheritance, healthcare and other rights.

Lauper spoke before performing at Biden’s event celebrating the signing of the bill. REUTERS

Biden, as a senator, voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage, but changed his tune in 2012, when as vice president he abandoned his opposition to marriage rights for gays and lesbians as the reform gained majority support in public polls. President Barack Obama dropped his opposition shortly after Biden did.

The Respect for Marriage Act does not require nonprofit religious organizations to provide any ceremonial or marriage-related services — but social conservatives in Congress expressed fear that the law doesn’t do enough to ensure religious liberty, while progressive critics expressed concern that it might explicitly sanction discrimination.

The law requires states to recognize any marriage legally granted by another state, but it still leaves room for states to choose whether they want to issue same-sex or interracial marriage licenses should Supreme Court precedent be overturned.

Massachusetts became the first state to issue same-sex marriage licenses in 2004. Gallup polling first showed majority support nationwide for same-sex marriage in 2011 and as of May, 71% of US adults say the government should recognize their validity.