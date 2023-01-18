Cybertruck Could Boost Revenue, Says Big Tesla Investor

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made several promises recently, including the production of the long-awaited Cybertruck and finding a replacement for Twitter’s top executive.

Investors will likely have to wait until Tesla’s investor Day in March where Musk could reveal more of his strategy to boost sales for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Cybertruck Could Be Sold in 2023

Tesla bull and investor Gary Black believes that Tesla will make Cybertruck deliveries in late 2023 and estimates 10,000 truck deliveries as part of his overall 1.9 million delivery estimate for 2023.