CW renews Walker , Riverdale , The Flash , and four other series

The CW is handing out early renewals to seven of its current series.

On Tuesday, the network announced season renewals for All American (season 5), The Flash (season 9), Kung Fu (season 3), Nancy Drew (season 4), Riverdale (season 7), Superman & Lois (season 3), and Walker (season 3).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a press release. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint.”

The CW Shows

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW; Dean Buscher/The CW; Robert Falconer/The CW

It’s particularly good news for Flash fans, given that the show had prepared for the season 8 finale to serve as a series finale if necessary. But there’s still the question of the networks other series. Notably left off the list of renewals is a handful of key shows, including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Legacies, and Naomi.

Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer recently told EW at the end of season 7, “We have the promise of a new character, a new dynamic, just new stories.” So fingers crossed they get to tell those stories.

It’s worth nothing that the CW also has pilot orders in for Walker and Supernatural prequels, as well as Batwoman spin-off Gotham Knights.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: