CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates Including Debut Of ‘The Winchesters’ – The Hamden Journal

The CW announced its fall premiere dates that includes the debut of new legal drama Family Law, the Walker prequel titled Walker Independence, and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

Look out for the series debut of Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars along with an eleventh season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Gone from the CW schedule is Tom Swift, Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Batwoman, Naomi, Dynasty, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, and 4400.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00PM CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (O