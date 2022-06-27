CVS, Walgreens ration morning-after pills

Some major US pharmacies are rationing sales of morning-after contraceptive pills — amid a surge in demand after the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last week, a new report says.

Outlets such as CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of their in-store supplies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The pills are taken to prevent pregnancy soon after unprotected sex, either by preventing ovulation or stopping eggs from attaching to the uterus.

A CVS rep told the outlet that the rations were intended to ensure “equitable access” to the contraceptives.

Commonly known as Plan B pills, the products are available without a prescription.

Major US pharmacies are being forced to ration sales of morning-after contraceptive pills, taken to prevent pregnancy soon after unprotected sex, amid Roe v. Wade being overturned. Getty Images

CVS noted that it still has an ample supply of prescribed morning-after medications. These medications, which are typically used to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks, require doctor approvals to acquire.

Some Amazon listings for Plan B pills also showed limited supplies amid soaring demand.

With stockpiles dwindling, there have been reports of price hikes on some online marketplaces.