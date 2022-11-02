CVS Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings, Profit Outlook, Opioid Settlement

CVS Health Corp.  (CVS)  posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, and lifted its full-year profit forecast, offsetting the impact of a $5 billion agreement to settle lawsuits linked to the U.S. opioid crisis.  

CVS said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.09 per share, up 6.1% from the same period last year and 10 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, CVS said, rose 10% from last year to $81.2 billion, again topping analysts’ estimates of a $76.5 billion tally.