CVS Posts Another Earnings Beat and Raises Guidance. The Stock Moves Higher.

beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row, boosting the stock in premarket trading.

(ticker: CVS) posted adjusted profit of $2.40 a share, topping forecasts for $2.18, according to FactSet. Sales were $80.6 billion, above expectations for $76.4 billion and up 11% year over year.