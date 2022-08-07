CVS Plans to Bid for Signify Health

CVS Health is seeking to buy Signify Health according to people familiar with the matter, as the drugstore and insurance giant looks to expand in home-health services.

Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported this past week. Initial bids are due this coming week and CVS is planning to enter one, some of the people said. Others also are in the mix, they said, and CVS could face competition from other managed-care providers and private-equity firms.