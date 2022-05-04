CVS Health Posts an Earnings Beat and Lifts Fiscal-Year Guidance

Text size





CVS Health



reported first-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts’ forecasts and the company raised its earnings range outlook for the fiscal year.

CVS posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.22 a share. Revenue rose 11.2% to $76.8 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected CVS (ticker: CVS) to earn an adjusted $2.17 a share in the first quarter on sales of $75.5 billion. A year earlier, the company reported a profit of $2.04 a share on sales of $69.1 billion.

The company’s pharmacy services segment posted revenue of $39.5 billion, up nearly 9% from a year earlier. Revenue at the health-insurance unit rose 13% in the first quarter to $23.1 billion.

The stock rose 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday to $97.70.

The health giant said in a press release Wednesday that it expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 a share. It previously expected earnings of $8.10 to $8.30.

CVS also confirmed its cash flow from operations guidance range of $12 billion to $13 billion.

The company said it administered more than 6 million Covid-19 tests and more than 8 million Covid-19 vaccines in the first quarter.

