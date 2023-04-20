Cutting electric car prices will ‘kill’ industry, says Renault chief

Renault group revenue rose 29.9pc to €11.5bn but its shares have slumped – Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Renault has warned that cutting prices for electric cars will “kill” their value, hours after Tesla hinted it will keep reducing prices to drive sales.

The French carmaker’s shares have slumped as much as 7.9pc in Paris after Tesla unveiled overnight a 24pc slump in profit and told investors that further price reductions could be coming in future.

Renault’s fall was despite it revealing that group revenue rose 29.9pc to €11.5bn (£10.1bn), above analyst estimates of €11.3 billion. Renault also confirmed its full-year outlook.

Chief financial officer Thierry Piéton said: “When you cut prices significantly, residual value takes a hit.

“There is no big incentive to go cut the prices and kill the residuals and go into a spiral that some of the competition has done.

“If it results, short term, in slightly lower volume, so be it.”

Tesla has cut prices repeatedly in recent months amid increasing competition among established car companies and Chinese upstarts, squeezing the profit margins it makes on each vehicle.

Read the latest updates below.

10:58 AM

WH Smith to open 120 new travel stores

WH Smith has revealed plans to open more than 120 new shops after resurgent travel demand helped sales rocket over the past six months.

The retailer also saw profits more than double as it continues to shift its focus further towards airport and railway station shops instead of its traditional high street spots.

Boss Carl Cowling hailed “strong” current trading and told shareholders performance was “ahead of expectations for the full year”.

WH Smith said group revenues increased by 41pc to £859m for the six months to February 28, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, it also said pre-tax profits rose to £45m from £18m in the previous half-year.

WH Smith benefited from a strong rebound in passenger numbers after the easing of pandemic travel restrictions.

Bosses of the group said its growing travel arm is set to represent over 70pc of all revenues by the end of the year, as well as 85pc of its profits.

Story continues

WH Smith at London Victoria station

10:42 AM

IBM signals technology spending will hold up

IBM delivered a cautiously optimistic signal about technology spending in the economy as it forecast annual revenue to be in line with analysts’ projections.

Sales will increase from 3pc to 5pc in 2023, the multinational company said, and it confirmed a previous free cash flow forecast of $10.5bn (£8.5bn) for the year.

IBM reported first-quarter revenue of $14.3bn, little changed from the period a year earlier and slightly below analysts’ average estimate.

Chief executive Arvind Krishna said:

We’re seeing some softening going into the end of the first half. Then I do think that growth will get a bit better near the end of the year.

Shares gained about 2pc in premarket trading before New York exchanges opened. The stock has declined 10pc this year.

10:20 AM

Pound falls back in face of persistent inflation

The pound has retreated today as Britain battles with the highest inflation rate in Western Europe, underscoring the threat to the economy.

The consumer prices index fell to 10.1pc in March from February’s 10.4pc, but it was well above expectations for a fall to 9.8pc, data showed on Wednesday.

More worryingly, the figures from the Office for National Statistics showed price pressures are everywhere, with food and drink inflation rising at its sharpest pace since 1977.

The pound was down 0.1pc against the dollar at $1.24, and down 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth more than 88p.

Sterling is the second-best performing currency in the G10 against the dollar so far this year, with a gain of 2.7pc, just behind the Swiss franc, which has gained 3pc in that time.

The prospect of the Bank of England having to raise rates more than previously expected has partly driven flows into sterling, but that boost might not last much longer, given the impact of high prices on households and businesses.

Stephen Gallo, global currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said:

The type of inflation the UK has now — linked to an energy crisis, labour shortages, and a term of trade shock — is never good for a currency. It’s an erosion of internal purchasing power. Simply look at real wage growth.

09:51 AM

High street banks penalising loyal savers, City watchdog says

Loyal savers have been penalised with much lower returns as interest rates have climbed in what the City watchdog described as a “cultural” problem requiring major reform to fix.

Economic editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest:

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told MPs that it had become “standard practice” for firms to offer more attractive rates to new savers, “while leaving existing savers earning less competitive rates”. In a letter to the Treasury select committee, Mr Rathi warned the problem had become worse as the Bank of England started raising interest rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4.25pc today. He said some banks only increased their savings rates with a “material time lag” compared with mortgage products. “We expect that the harm from this practice (and the loyalty penalty faced by longstanding customers) will have increased as the base rate has risen”, he said. The FCA is introducing new consumer protection rules from July aimed at ensuring high street banks provide value for money for customers.

09:34 AM

Melrose spin-off slumps on stock market debut

Automotive business Dowlais Group fell as much as 28pc as it began trading on the London Stock Exchange after being spun off from industrial buyout firm Melrose Industries.

Dowlais shares were trading at less than 117p in London, while Melrose shares were trading up 11pc at 385 pence.

Dowlais has a market capitalization of about £2bn based on its opening price.

The new company is effectively an automotive platform, owning both GKN Automotive, which supplies driveline technologies, and GKN Powder Metallurgy, a maker of metal powder and precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors.

It also holds GKN’s hydrogen business.

Melrose said last year it would split its GKN automotive business into a separate unit, renaming the new company Dowlais.

The listing is a welcome addition to the London market, which has faced a stream of high-profile departures amid weakened

valuations in a volatile market.

09:20 AM

Gas prices edge higher amid Norway outage

European natural gas prices have ticked up marginally even as data from the EU showed a 17.7pc decline in demand for the fuel since last summer.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 2pc earlier but are now 0.3pc higher at more than $40 per megawatt hour.

It comes as an unplanned outage at a facility in Norway gives some support to prices.

However, data from the EU showed that demand for the fuel was 21pc down in Germany in March compared to levels seen before the war in Ukraine.

08:54 AM

Falling oil prices drag down FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 has fallen amid weakness in oil and mining stocks as commodity prices drop amid concerns over further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip index has slumped 0.2pc, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.1pc.

Oil giants BP and Shell lost 0.8pc and 0.5pc respectively, with crude prices falling against the dollar as fears of a rate hike in the US hurt growth and weighed on fuel demand.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen by 1.4pc this morning to below $82 a barrel. It has slumped 3.6pc over the last three days.

Base metal miners lost 0.7pc, with shares of Antofagasta leading declines, down 4.4pc.

Limiting losses, lenders were up 1pc amid upbeat US bank earnings.

Segro gained 1.5pc after the warehousing specialist said it was witnessing strong occupier demand from a diverse range of customers amid limited supplies in the market.

Hochschild Mining dropped 4.7pc after the miner reported a near-35pc fall in annual adjusted core profit.

08:47 AM

Dunelm says outlook ‘remains unpredictable’

Dunelm increased revenues by 6pc in the first three months of the year to £423m but admitted the outlook consumers “remains unpredictable”.

It said its outlook for annual profits remains unchanged.

John Coldham, retail partner at Gowling, said:

Although profits are struggling at Dunelm, shareholders will be pleased with the sales growth the business has achieved by appealing to consumers with its affordable prices and reliable products. The cost of living crisis will continue to pose a challenge for the home furnishings retailer as consumers are more wary of their spending and the impact of inflation. But having picked up some sales from failing rivals and an increase in e-commerce, there is plenty of reason for investors to be optimistic. Managing costs will be crucial to Dunelm’s future success and chief executive Nick Wilkinson will want to focus on smaller ticket items rather than larger purchases amidst the economic downturn until consumer confidence returns.

Dunelm – REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

08:13 AM

Jet2 upgrades profit outlook as Britons book up summer holidays

Jet2 has improved its outlook for the year ahead as Britons race to book their summer holidays.

Britain’s biggest tour operator said it now expects profit to come in between £387m and £392m, up 5pc from the bottom end of its previous range.

The company said seat capacity for this summer is 7.2pc higher than the same time last year at 15.3m seats.

It said its pricing for both package holiday and flight-only products remains strong despite input cost pressures including fuel, carbon taxes, a strengthened US dollar and wage increases.

Margins per booked passenger are “encouraging”.

Its shares have risen 2.9pc in early trading.

Jet2 – Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

08:06 AM

Markets slide at the open

The markets have opened lower in London amid a series of weak earnings reports from companies.

The FTSE 100 has dropped 0.1pc to 7,889.29 while the midcap FTSE 250 has dropped 0.6pc to 19,179.59.

08:03 AM

ECB may need to raise rates in June and July, warns policy chief

The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates in June and July following next month’s increase, according to the chief of the Dutch central bank.

The ECB is widely expected to raise rates again on May 4 but it is unclear what direction it will take from then amid a mixed global picture for central banks.

The US Federal Reserve is only expected to raise rates once more this year but the Bank of England is now expected to raise rates three more times.

ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot told the Irish Times:

It’s too early to talk about a pause. For a pause, I would really need to see a convincing reversal in underlying-inflation dynamics.

Mr Knot, who is among the hawkish members of ECB’s Governing Council, said the size of the next rate move will probably be determined by April inflation data, which will be published two days before the meeting.

07:54 AM

Deliveroo sales fall as households cut back on takeaways

Deliveroo said orders fell 9pc in the first three months of the year as customers look to save money by cutting back on meal deliveries.

Users placed 72.1m orders in the first quarter, down from 78.8m in the same period a year ago.

Gross transaction value fell 1pc on a constant currency basis to £1.75bn.

Chief executive Will Shu said last month that while the company’s been weathering a “really tough consumer environment,” he is cautiously optimistic conditions will begin to improve this year.

Rival Just Eat also reported a drop in orders for the previous quarter on Wednesday and the Dutch company said it would focus on improving profitability.

Deliveroo has bled money since home delivery slowed following the end of pandemic lockdowns.

The stock has fallen 73pc since its initial public offering in 2021. Last year, the company reported an operating loss of £245.6m.

Deliveroo sales have fallen 9pc – David Davies/PA Wire

07:45 AM

O2 and local councils affected by Capita cyber attack

Capita said it had restored staff access to Microsoft Office 365 following the incident, which was announced on April 3.

It said at the time that there had been “disruption” to some services provided to clients, by primarily affecting “access to internal Microsoft Office 365 applications”.

It is understood that companies that use Capita for call centre services, such as O2, were affected by the incident, according to PA.

Local authorities, such as Barnet Council in London, also reported the IT issue impacted some customer service lines.

Capita insisted the majority of its client services were not affected and remained in operation, and that it has now “restored virtually all client services that were impacted”.

It said: “In parallel with the services restoration activity, Capita has continued to work closely and at speed with specialist advisers and forensic experts in investigating the incident to provide assurance around any potential customer, supplier or colleague data exfiltration.”

07:34 AM

Hackers may have accessed customer data, Capita admits

Outsourcing firm and government contractor Capita has revealed that customer, supplier or colleague data may have been accessed by hackers in a recent cyber attack on the firm.

The group – which is a major contractor for local authorities – said investigations since the hack was discovered on March 31 have shown some evidence of a “limited” data breach.

It said this “might include customer, supplier or colleague data”.

“Capita continues to work through its forensic investigations and will inform any customers, suppliers or colleagues that are impacted in a timely manner,” it said.

Capita

07:31 AM

WH Smith boosted by return of air and rail travellers

WH Smith has revealed a surge in sales for the past six months as the retailer was boosted by the return of travellers to airports and train stations as well as new store openings.

It revealed that group revenues increased by 41pc to £859m for the six months to February 28, compared with the same period last year.

Bosses said current trading is “strong” and “ahead of expectations for the full year”.

As a result, the group also revealed pre-tax profits rose to £45m from £18m in the previous half-year.

WH Smith at Stansted Airport

07:21 AM

SpaceX rocket to ditch near Hawaii if mission is a success

None of SpaceX’s Starship rocket will be recovered if its launch goes ahead as planned today.

Instead, if all goes well, the first-stage booster, dubbed Super Heavy, would drop into the Gulf of Mexico.

The spacecraft on top would continue eastward, passing over the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans before ditching near Hawaii. The whole flight, if successful, will last just one and a half hours.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.

07:17 AM

SpaceX to make second attempt at launching world’s largest rocket

SpaceX will try again to launch the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket today which could eventually take people to Mars.

The nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship is poised to blast off from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

It comes after engineers have been working nonstop since Monday after the first shot at a test flight was halted by technical issues with a booster valve.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk had given 50-50 odds of the spacecraft reaching orbit on its debut.

He tweeted this morning that: “All systems currently green for launch.”

The launch is scheduled to take place within a 62-minute window, starting at 9.28am eastern time – which is 2.28pm UK time.

07:16 AM

Instagram staff to quit London amid tech layoffs

Meta is expected to cut or relocate its Instagram staff based in London as the tidal wave of layoffs sweeping the tech sector continues.

Its European headquarters near Covent Garden had become a centre of growth for the social media app owned by Facebook’s parent company.

Its leader Adam Mosseri moved to London last year but he plans to relocate to the US along with staff who are not laid off, according to Bloomberg.

Meta announced in March plans to cut 10,000 jobs as part of an efficiency campaign pushed by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

According to a memo the company sent on Tuesday, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs — which houses the business’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware — will be affected.

A further round of cuts is expected to follow in May.

Instagram’s London office was its first international presence, opening in 2013. Today the app is understood to have about 100 employees there.

The tech sector is undergoing a period of mass job losses after over-expanding during the pandemic amid a buzz that working from home would lead to greater demand long term.

Amazon is axing 19,000 jobs while Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 staff back in January.

Meta declined to comment.

Instagram staff in London will be cut or relocated – Yui Mok/PA

07:11 AM

Good morning

Meta-owned Instagram is expected to cut or relocate its London staff as the Facebook owner executes its programme of 10,000 job losses across the business.

The decision comes amid a wave of layoffs in the tech sector after an over expansion during the pandemic amid the working from home boom.

5 things to start your day

1) Tesla profits slip for first time since 2019 after Musk cuts prices | The electric carmaker expects to squeeze rivals with lower manufacturing costs

2) Russian hacking is surging as Putin targets Britain, warn spy chiefs | Hackers attempting to ‘disrupt or destroy’ crucial infrastructure, says GCHQ

3) Supermarkets accused of failing to rein in soaring food prices | Grocers yet to pass on drop in global costs

4) CBI risks being frozen out by senior politicians until end of the year | Top business group faces protracted investigation as dismissed boss claims he was made the ‘fall guy’

5) Murdoch’s bill for settling Fox defamation lawsuits likely to exceed £1bn | Billionaire’s media empire faces more legal woes from Smartmatic’s $2.7bn lawsuit

What happened overnight

Asian stocks inched lower on Thursday, while the dollar clung to overnight gains in cautious trading as US Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment to reining in inflation despite signs of mounting economic headwinds.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2pc lower, set for third straight day of losses.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.3pc, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.1pc higher.

Wall Street stocks closed mostly flat on Wednesday following another day of mixed company results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2pc at 33,897.34, while the broad-based S&P 500 was almost unchanged at 4,154.54.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was also relatively flat at 12,157.23.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up 3 basis points to 3.61pc after reaching 3.639pc – its highest since March 22.

Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent monetary policy decisions, rose for a fifth straight session and topped 4.2pc.