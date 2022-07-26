Customs agent didn’t believe ‘Stranger Things’ star was here to be on ‘The Tonight Show’

joined Monday, where the Season 4 star spoke about being detained by Customs while coming here for this, his first ever late night appearance. While the British actor, who plays Eddie Munson on the show, did not have a believable reason for being in the country, fortunately, he had a nearby fan.

“I was taken into, I guess what you could call it, it was more of a dungeon, and I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes,” Quinn said. “So then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m actually here to meet on The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me. And one of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him, and said, ‘Leave Eddie alone.’”

Quinn said the colleague explained to the original officer that he’s Eddie from Stranger Things, prompting the officer to ask, “You’re Eddie Munson?”

Turns out that officer is also a fan of the show, and the line of questioning changed dramatically.

“He was like, ‘Do you come back next season?’” Quinn said. “I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He’s like, ‘You better.’ Gave me the passport.”

