Customer faces murder charge after shooting shoplifter who fought Dallas store employees

A customer accused of fatally shooting a shoplifter who was fighting with employees at a Family Dollar store in Dallas has been arrested and faces a murder charge, police said.

Police responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar store at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release Wednesday. The man died at the scene.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when employees confronted the man about items he was trying to steal.

The customer, Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, walked into the store, saw the fight, and then shot the man who had been accused of stealing, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, stumbled outside the store and collapsed. He did not have any weapons, police said.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Lew Sterrett Jail.