Custody dispute over 1-year-old child sparked Christmas Day shooting of Long Island parents by their bodybuilder son: cops

A Christmas morning custody fight sparked a Brooklyn bodybuilder to shoot his wealthy parents, emptying his weapon before beating his wounded dad with the gun inside the family’s Long Island mansion, according to Nassau County police.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, was due for arraignment Wednesday on charges of attempted murder after a New Jersey extradition hearing sent the suspect back to Long Island, officials said. His parents Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and Vincenza Tomassetti, 64, survived the bullets fired inside their $3.2 million suburban home.

Dino Tomasesetti, who fled the shooting scene in a Cadillac Escalade headed for the Garden State, was arrested hours later in Mahwah, N.J., police said. The suspect, 5-foot-9 and 235 pounds, was a weightlifter who boasted online about his ability to bench press more than 500 pounds.

Tomassetti was awaiting arraignment on the charges after his transfer back to Long Island.

The family dispute turned violent around 10 a.m. as the 1-year-old baby’s paternal grandparents were taking care of the child, Newsday reported. Tomassetti tried to leave the sprawling family property in Hewlett Harbor with the child while arguing with his parents, and opened fire when the couple tried to intervene, cops said.

The baby’s mother was in the room with her child when the shooting started, officials said. Rocco Thomassetti was shot in the back and the left wrist while his wife Vincenza was shot in the head, cops said.

Tomassetti was held in New Jersey until waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Bergen County, with the suspect returned to Nassau County on Wednesday.