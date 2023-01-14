Custody battle may loom for Lisa Marie Presley’s twins: report

The fate of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters could involve a nasty custody battle between their father and other relatives.

Michael Lockwood, 61, the father of Finley and Harper, who were left motherless when Lisa Marie died Thursday of cardiac arrest at age 54, will not back down when it comes to getting custody of his girls, TMZ reported Saturday.

One source who knows Lockwood, Presley’s fourth husband, told TMZ: “It’ll be a cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children.”

Presley had 60% custody of the twins at the time of her death — leaving Lockwood 40%. Under California law, Lockwood would ordinarily get full custody, unless a judge determines he’s not a fit parent.

But TMZ said the saga could get complicated.

Lisa Marie’s first husband, Danny Keough, the father of her first two kids, who was living with her and the twins when she died, sees himself as the girls’ stepdad.

Keough and Lockwood don’t get along — in part because of all the bad blood that was stirred up during Lockwood and Presley’s nasty 5-year divorce battle during which charges of drug use and child abuse were tossed around.

Keough might make a bid for custody. So could Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla, and the twins’ 33-year-old half-sister, actress Riley Keough.

The judge could also ask the girls their preference as to who they live with, TMZ said.