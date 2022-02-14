Curtis Reeves stands trial for shooting man in theater in 2014

A retired police captain will stand trial in Florida on Monday eight years after he allegedly shot dead a man for texting in a movie theater.

Curtis Reeves, now 79, is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Chad Oulson in Wesley Chapel, just outside Tampa, during a showing of Mark Wahlberg’s “Lone Survivor” in 2014.

Prosecutors claim Reeves became irate when Oulson, who was sitting in the row in front, was texting during the movie’s previews.

Reeves allegedly left the theater to complain about Oulson, but the argument only escalated when he returned.

Authorities said Oulson threw popcorn at the older man right before Reeves pulled out his .380-caliber handgun and shot him.

The bullet also struck Oulson’s wife, Nicole, in the hand, according to investigators.

The second-degree murder case had been delayed for several years after Reeves argued that he was justified under the state’s “stand your ground” law because he feared for his life.

Curtis Reeves (left) became irate when Chad Oulson was texting during the movie’s previews. Brendan Fitterer/The Tampa Bay Times via AP

Curtis Reeves pulled out his handgun and shot Chad Oulson, with the bullet also hitting Oulson’s wife, Nicole, in the hand. Facebook/Nicole Oulson

Reeves has remained under house arrest throughout the lengthy delays and appeals in his case.

He served the Tampa Bay Police Department for close to 30 years before retiring in 1993.

Six jurors and four alternates were chosen during a four-day jury selection process last week.

Curtis Reeves claims he was justified in the shooting under Florida’s “stand your ground” law because he feared for his life. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

The case is being heard in front of Pasco County Judge Susan Barthle.

Reeves is facing life in prison if he’s convicted.

