Curt Casali homers in 10th; Logan Webb gem wasted in win

What we learned in Giants’ wild 10-inning win over Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHILADELPHIA — Curt Casali has promised that his Tom Selleck mustache will not survive once the calendar flips to June. But he might want to reconsider.

Casali hit a two-run blast in the top of the 10th to lead the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Memorial Day. The homer was the fourth of the month for Casali, who has taken over as the primary catcher. It guaranteed that they wouldn’t spend the rest of the night thinking about the bottom of the ninth.

The Giants trailed most of the afternoon, but Wilmer Flores tied it up with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth. That brought the Phillies bullpen into play, but Logan Webb kept chugging along on the other end.

Webb needed just six pitches to get through the top of the order in the sixth and cruised through the seventh with a strikeout and two fly balls to center. He was at 90 pitches at that point and came back out in the eighth, getting through that inning on eight pitches, including a nasty changeup that made Johan Camargo his 10th strikeout.

Webb didn’t pitch with a lead for most of the afternoon, but Evan Longoria crushed a 96 mph fastball into the seats with two outs in the top of the ninth, giving the Giants a 3-2 edge. The homer was Longoria’s fifth in five games, but it wouldn’t hold up for long.

Gabe Kapler let Webb try for his first complete game, but he made it just two pitches into the ninth. Kyle Schwarber crushed a low slider just over the wall in center, tying the game and ending Webb’s day.

Here are the takeaways from the Giants’ win that pushes their record to 26-21.

Welcome Back

Webb has been trending in the right direction in recent starts, and on Monday he looked just about all the way back to his 2021 form.

Webb tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts and pitched through the eighth inning for the second time in his career. His changeup was particularly devastating, and it was the out pitch on seven of his strikeouts. Webb threw 31 of them in all and got nine swinging strikes.

His two previous double-digit strikeout appearances both came last season. The other start of at least eight innings came in his second one this season.

Rare Sight

Webb allowed just two homers in his first nine starts, so it was a surprise when the Phillies took him deep twice in the first four innings. It was also extremely rare. This was the first time since his second career start — way back on August 31, 2019 — that Webb allowed multiple homers. That was the longest active streak in the Majors and longest by a Giant since Tim Lincecum went 67 straight starts without multiple homers back in his Cy Young years.

Nick Castellanos got the first one, jumping on a hanging slider and driving a no-doubter to deep left field. Two innings later, Rhys Hoskins lined a sinker into the first row of seats in left-center. When Schwarber went deep in the ninth, Webb had his first career three-homer start.

Philly Flo

Kyle Gibson had the Giants off balance most of the afternoon, but one swing tied it up in the top of the sixth. Flores fouled off a couple of 0-2 pitches and then took a slider just off the outer edge. When Gibson grooved a sinker, Flores launched a game-tying shot into the seats in left.

The homer was Flores’ fifth of the season and third with two strikes. That’s tied with Joc Pederson for the team lead.

