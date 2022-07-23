Cursed cruise ship where 120 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, now is facing 20-foot waves and brutal wind, stranding it off Australia

A Coral Princess cruise ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard is stranded at sea.

Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the ship from safely docking in Australia, per reports.

This isn’t the ship’s only challenge in recent days. Last week, it reported 120 cases of COVID-19 onboard.

Passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship, now stuck off Australia’s coast, can’t seem to catch a break.

Last week, the ship reported 120 cases of COVID-19. Now, its 2,000-plus passengers are stranded at sea.

Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the vessel from safely docking, according to news reports from The Daily Mail and Sky News Australia. The ship was supposed to dock in Brisbane at 7am local time Friday, the last day of its weeklong voyage, with stops along the Queensland and New South Wales coasts, but bad weather has made that impossible.

It’s unclear when the ship will be able to dock.

“The Port of Brisbane is closed … ” a Princess Cruises spokesman told The Daily Mail Australia, citing “adverse weather conditions associated with the East Coast Low off Queensland.”

The ship’s arrival and reopening of the port will depend on when conditions improve, the spokesman said.

The ship has been hit with waves measuring roughly 20 feet, according to passenger footage cited by The Daily Mail. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for winds with gusts up to roughly 55 miles per hour, for parts of the southern Queensland coast Friday.

Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

