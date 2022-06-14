Curry makes the wrong kind of history, Warriors ride Wiggins to Game 5 win

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry went 0-9 from the three point line for the first time ever in the playoffs, but Golden State still beat the Celtics in Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead

One important spectator missing from Game 5 was NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has been placed in health and safety protocols

Plus: Baseball gives us a lesson in geography, care of Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman who recently learned just how close Detroit is to the Canadian border.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .