Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love showed he’s “light years ahead” of where he was last year

Packers quarterback Jordan Love played almost all of the Packers’ preseason game against the Saints on Friday night, and coach Matt LaFleur came away impressed. LaFleur said afterward that Love is “light years ahead” of where he was last year at this time. Although Love’s numbers — 12-for-24 for 113 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, [more]