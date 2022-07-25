Current NFL DC offers harsh opinion of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and have seen their investment pay off in a big way. The fifth-year player has the second-ever unanimous MVP in league history to his name, as well as countless team and NFL records.

For how great Jackson has been over the course of his career, he sees quite a large amount of disrespect on a daily basis, sometimes even from prominent media members or NFL personnel. One current NFL defensive coordinator shared his harsh opinion about the signal-caller in an article from Mike Sando of The Athletic, saying that Jackson will never be “a one” as a quarterback.

Jackson has proved effective as both a thrower and a runner at the NFL level, which makes the defensive coordinator’s opinion one that many might not agree with. While the quarterback still has areas where he can improve, he has a powerful arm with great touch on his deep throws, and is effective from the pocket. He also has plenty of impressive stats from a passing perspective.

Jackson’s play-style differs from the traditional pocket-passer, but Baltimore built their very successful offense around him. He has a massive impact on every game that he plays in, and the Ravens are and will continue to reap those benefits.

