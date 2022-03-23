Current, former Kansas City Chiefs players share thoughts on monster Tyreek Hill trade

It wasn’t just Chiefs fans who were stunned Wednesday about the sudden trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Current and former Chiefs players shared amazement, disappointment and other emotions about the blockbuster trade that sent the three-time All-Pro to Miami.

Before the deal was made, Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders shared this clip, which made it clear he didn’t want Hill to leave:

After Hill was traded, Saunders tweeted a one-word expletive. (A word of warning, it’s explicit).

Chiefs receiver Daurice Fountain also tweeted one word: “Wow.”

He then wrote in another tweet: “This don’t feel real.”

Safety Armani Watts tweeted a meme:

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote on Twitter: “10 imma just go grab dat jersey u said I can have .. I aint lying boy! It was privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro! Not only that having real convos with you, helped me thru alot! Godspeed…literally @cheetah”

Fellow running back Darrel Williams tweeted this:

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz posted a lengthy message.

“Trying to give full thoughts: I’m not sure any one WR is worth the top end of that market at the moment,” Schwartz wrote. “Tyreek might be one guy who is, because his impact goes further than just his production. That’s something that really only Coach Reid would be able to quantify though.

“If a guy says he’s done and isn’t playing for you, you have three options:1) Call his bluff, he caves + plays.2) Call his bluff, he holds in or holds out, and doesn’t play.3) Trade while his value is at its highest, get assets (draft capital + cap space, this year and future)

“(You could argue that there’s more options where a deal gets done, but in this instance let’s assume that there’s an impasse and a deal isn’t going to get done at all. It’s about running out the clock for Free Agency, or forcing your way out as the player)

“Chiefs picked Option 3. Traded him while he’s still the best (top 3 at the worst) WR in the game. Chiefs get ~$20m in cap space this year, plus cap freedom from that contract next 3-5 years. And draft capital (which I thought was a touch light because of a later 1st round pick).

Story continues

“But, as I say repeatedly, Pat’s deal is SO atypical for a QB, let alone one signing his first huge contract. He took less money in the first few years (by a lot compared to most QBs) which allowed the Chiefs to keep their own, and sign some FAs to keep the roster at the top.

“In that lens it’s tough to see $ come in the way at the top end of the market when Pat didn’t do that himself, and would’ve been the most deserving to. I won’t ever criticize a player for seeking out money and getting paid. This game is too tough and players deserve every penny.

“And lastly, Veach has a plan. You can’t force a guy to play. That hasn’t been reported and that’s not me reporting it, but based on the trade it appears as though he would’ve sat out without a new deal. Chiefs have some cap space and plenty of picks, and the best QB. Have faith.”