Cultural Documentary ‘Bigger Than Africa’ Acquired By Netflix; Premiere Date Revealed – The Hamden Journal

African filmmaker Toyin Ibrahim Adekeye’s first feature documentary film, Bigger Than Africa, is scheduled to premiere on global streaming platform, Netflix.

Bigger Than Africa will expose international audiences to the historical influence of Yoruba culture and how it has transcended across continents and connected the Black diaspora.

Toyin Ibrahim Adekeye, the director says, “I hope it becomes a unifying documentary for all people of African descent irrespective of their countries. It’s a film that uniquely tells the stories of our commonalities rather than our differences.”

Bigger Than Africa dives in to how the Yoruba culture of West Africa survived and transcended slavery beyond imagination to remain alive till this day in the New World. It’s a piece that takes you on a journey of 6 countries: Brazil, the United States, Cuba, Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago, and the Republic of Benin.

The film was produced by Motherland Productions and distributed by KAP Film with the participation of the New York based Management Agency EGMNY.

“For as long as I can remember African history has been narrated and written from “the eye of the beholder” perspective the person who gets to write it decides what is and what isn’t, says Founder of EGMNY Management, Yasmina F. Edwards. “For the first time ever, an historical African film has been written by an African writer, directed by an African filmmaker and financed by African investors.”

Bigger Than Africa is set to debut May 13, 2022.