Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki from Japan after posting process

The most exciting Japanese star to join MLB since Shohei Ohtani will be headed to the Chicago Cubs. After enduring a posting process delayed by the lockout, outfielder Seiya Suzuki has agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan.

A powerful right-handed hitter with a big arm in right field, Suzuki had a big market for his services. The numbers are high on Suzuki, spotting underlying ability that could produce an impact bat. Doubts about the recent flops of Shogo Akiyama and Yoshi Tsutsugo may have even driven down his price tag from what it may otherwise have been. But the ceiling here is high.

Suzuki, 27, has been one of Nippon Professional Baseball’s best hitters for years. Last season, playing with the Hiroshima Carp, he slashed .317/.433/.636 in 132 games with 38 home runs.

A bevy of teams — including the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox — had reportedly thrown their hats into the ring for Suzuki. At several points, rumors swirled that he had made his decision and agreed to a deal.

Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to amusingly end any confusion.

Some of those suitors may now focus more attention on the remaining outfield class. Kris Bryant and Michael Conforto are the biggest names left out there, while Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and others will also be looking for landing spots.

Suzuki joins a Cubs team that hit the reset button in July, jettisoning the most prominent members of its 2016 World Series core to reel in a haul of prospects. Despite acquiring pitchers Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley to reinforce a thin rotation, they entered Wednesday projected to duel the Pittsburgh Pirates for last place in the NL Central.

Suzuki won’t change the Cubs’ status on his own, but he does put more weight behind the Cubs’ more immediate ambitions. They figure to rise further up the expected standings if the Cincinnati Reds continue a teardown that has seen several key contributors traded since the end of the lockout.