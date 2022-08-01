Cubs send Scott Effross to Yankees

Cubs trade workhorse reliever Effross to Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Count this one as a bit of a surprise.

The Cubs traded workhorse reliever Scott Effross to the Yankees for right-hander Hayden Wesneski, New York’s No. 7 prospect — according to MLB Pipeline.

Effross has emerged as one of David Ross’ go-to relievers this season leaned on in numerous different spots.

He’s tied for second in baseball in appearances this season (47) and holds a 2.66 ERA.

Effross was the Cubs’ 15th round pick in 2015 out of Indiana University. His development in the minors stalled and the Cubs approached him in 2019 about converting to throwing sidearm.

Effross debuted last August after the Cubs’ trade deadline selloff and has been a consistent guy in their bullpen since. He’s under club control through 2027.

Wesneski, 24, was the Yankees’ sixth-round pick in 2019. He reached Triple-A last season and this season is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts, striking out 83 (28 walks) in 89 2/3 innings.

Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos was Wesneski’s pitching coach in Double-A in 2021, when Moskos was coaching in the Yankees organization

It’s the Cubs’ third trade ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. They sent reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers on Saturday and minor league shortstop Dixon Machado to the Giants Sunday.

