Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski throws immaculate inning vs. Pirates

Wesneski’s immaculate inning puts him in rare Cubs company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings.

“I think that’s just the best chance you have of staying here longest, is just filling it up,” said Wesneski, who allowed a run and three hits vs. Colorado. “So that’s just part of my MO and who I’ve been.

“They’re gonna keep running me out there if I keep throwing strikes, and at some point good things will happen.”

No kidding. Wesneski threw an immaculate inning (nine pitches, three strikeouts) in the fifth inning of his start Thursday against the Pirates.

It’s the first time a Cubs pitcher has thrown an immaculate inning since LaTroy Hawkins on Sept. 11, 2004 and the fourth on record, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian and Cubs historian Ed Hartig.

Wesneski, whom the Cubs acquired for Scott Effross at the trade deadline, has 24 strikeouts compared to four walks through 22 big-league innings.

He struck out six with two walks in 6 1/3 innings Thursday, allowing two runs and five hits.

